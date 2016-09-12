Is a Low-Salt Diet Always Healthy?

By Dennis Thompson

TUESDAY, April 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Steering clear of salty foods might not be as helpful for your heart health as previously thought, a new study claims.

Participants in a long-range heart study did not appear to derive any health advantage from a low-salt diet, said lead researcher Lynn Moore.

"People who were on a lower-sodium [salt] diet in general over the next 20 or 30 years actually had no benefit, specifically in terms of their blood pressure or their risk of developing heart disease," said Moore, an associate professor with the Boston University School of Medicine.

On the other hand, these people did enjoy better health when they increased their intake of potassium, a mineral that helps the heart in a couple of ways, Moore and her colleagues found.

"Higher intakes of potassium were strongly associated with both a lower blood pressure and a lower risk of heart disease," Moore said. "The same was true for magnesium."

But before you reach for the shaker, consider that a leading proponent of low-sodium diets, the American Heart Association (AHA), questioned the study's validity and said it would continue to recommend limiting salt intake.

"When there are really well-conducted clinical trials that show a direct and progressive relationship between sodium and blood pressure, I would pause before I did anything based on what's reported in this abstract," said AHA spokeswoman Cheryl Anderson. She's an associate professor of cardiovascular epidemiology with the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

The AHA recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams -- about a teaspoon -- of sodium a day, and an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 milligrams (mg) daily for most adults.

Moore said her results show that Americans' average sodium intake -- around 3,000 to 3,500 milligrams (mg) a day -- should be healthy, particularly if they also get enough potassium and magnesium.

"There seems to be no real added risk in that range," Moore said. "I think the average American is probably doing OK in terms of sodium, but almost all Americans need to increase their intake of potassium."