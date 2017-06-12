Is Anti-Statin 'Internet Cult' Threatening Lives?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A wave of anti-science skepticism may put people with high cholesterol at risk if they're convinced to quit life-saving statin medications, heart experts warn.

An "internet-driven cult" is attacking the safety and effectiveness of cholesterol-lowering statins, despite mounds of clinical trial data showing the drugs work and produce minimal side effects, said Dr. Steven Nissen, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Unfortunately, we're in an era now where, with the internet, people with fringe views like this can gain the upper hand," Nissen said. "They've been very aggressive promoting to the public the idea that these drugs that are responsible for saving millions of lives are somehow bad for you."

Most side effects associated with statins are minor and can be addressed by adjusting the dose or switching to another type of statin, Nissen said.

But some internet rumor mills are urging people to quit statins, Nissen added. The sites hype serious but rare side effects associated with statins, concoct unfounded claims against the drugs, and even question the health risk posed by high cholesterol levels.

"We as physician scientists have to speak out," Nissen said. "We have to regain the public's attention around the fact that it isn't a good thing to have high cholesterol, and a lot of heart disease is preventable by addressing risk factors like cholesterol."

Nissen makes his case in an editorial published online July 24 alongside a new study in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. That study found that patients who stick with statins even after suffering side effects are less likely to die or suffer a heart attack or stroke, compared to people who quit the drugs.

The well-known 2009 JUPITER trial showed that people taking statins have a 54 percent reduced risk of heart attack, 48 percent lower chance of stroke, and a 46 percent lower risk of needing surgery to reopen or bypass clogged arteries.

But as many as three-quarters of patients stop statin therapy within two years after they suffer a side effect, or "adverse event," from the drugs, the authors of the new report said in background notes.