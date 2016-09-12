New Meds Make Inroads Against Crohn's Disease

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer Americans with Crohn's disease are ending up in the hospital than in the past, according to a new federal study.

Crohn's is a chronic inflammatory bowel disorder that often leads to surgery for most with the disease.

Hospitalization rates for Crohn's disease remained stable in the United States between 2003 and 2013. That's a change from a study done from 1998 to 2004 that saw more than 4 percent increases in Crohn's hospitalizations each year, researchers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The stable hospital rates are likely due to the 1998 introduction of a new class of biologic drugs. Examples of these medications used to treat Crohn's disease include: adalimumab (Humira), infliximab (Remicade), certolizumab (Cimzia) and ustekinumab (Stelara), according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Biologic drugs are effective at controlling the inflammation caused by Crohn's disease, said study co-author Anne Wheaton. She's an epidemiologist in the CDC's Division of Population Health.

"It's heading in the right direction," Wheaton said of the trend. "We stopped the increase."

Crohn's disease acts like an autoimmune disease, essentially turning the immune system against a person's intestinal tract. In 2009, about 565,000 Americans had the disorder, according to the CDC.

People with Crohn's typically suffer sporadic flare-ups of diarrhea or abdominal pain, but years of constant intestinal inflammation wind up doing serious physical damage to the intestines, said Dr. James Marion. He's a gastroenterologist with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

As a result, Crohn's patients eventually need surgery to clear intestinal blockages or remove irreparably damaged parts of the colon. That's almost always the reason for hospitalization in these patients, Marion said.

The new biologic drugs help patients by blunting the signal that causes immune cells to attack the intestinal tract, Wheaton said.

The new CDC study evaluated hospital discharge data. The researchers looked for cases where people had been hospitalized for Crohn's disease.

The leveling-off of hospitalizations suggests that Crohn's patients are receiving some real long-range benefit from the biologic drugs, Wheaton and Marion said.