Three-Parent Baby Born to Infertile Couple

Jan. 19, 2017 -- The first baby with DNA from three people to be born to infertile parents was announced by doctors in Ukraine.

The doctors in Kiev fertilized the mother's egg with her partner's sperm and then transferred the combined genes into an egg from a donor, BBC News reported.

The baby girl was born on Jan. 5 and has the genetic identify of her parents, as well as a small amount of DNA from the egg donor.

The baby is the second in the world to be born with DNA from three people. Last year, a baby was born in Mexico after being conceived using DNA from three people.