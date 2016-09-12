Treatments May Boost Advanced Lung Cancer Survival

FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Many U.S. patients with late-stage lung cancer do not receive treatments that could prolong their lives, a new study finds.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center analyzed 1998-2012 data from the U.S. National Cancer Database.

They found that more than one in every five patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) -- by far the leading form of the disease -- did not undergo any treatment. That included chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery, the researchers said.

Many of the untreated patients were women, elderly, minorities, low-income and uninsured, according to the research team.

The researchers found that the number of untreated patients with late-stage NSCLC even rose slightly during the study period.

The reasons why some patients went untreated remain unclear, the researchers said.

"We were able to identify a really large number of untreated patients who were statistically similar to patients who received standard therapies," said study first author Dr. Elizabeth David, an assistant professor of surgery.

Treatment did seem important to patient outcomes, even if lung cancer was in its more advanced, late stages. Overall, survival rates of untreated patients with all stages of NSCLC were significantly lower than for those who received treatment, the researchers said.

For example, median survival among patients with stage 3 disease was 16.5 months for those who received chemotherapy and radiation, but only 6.1 months for those who received no treatment.

Median survival among patients with stage 4 disease was 9.3 months for those who received chemotherapy, but just 2 months for those who received no treatment.

Non-small cell lung cancer kills about 158,000 people each year in the United States, more than any other type of cancer.

"My hope is that this study will raise awareness among physicians and encourage them to reconsider fundamental decisions such as whether patients may be candidates for treatment or not," David said in a UC Davis news release. "While it's not realistic to expect every patient to get treatment, we may be too easily deciding not to treat."