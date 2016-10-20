Suicide Risk Rises After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

By Gia Miller

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People with lung cancer have a strikingly higher-than-normal risk of suicide, a new study finds.

While a cancer diagnosis on its own significantly raises the risk of suicide, the study found that a lung cancer diagnosis raised the odds of suicide by over four times compared to people in the general population.

"A cancer diagnosis is an overwhelming diagnosis for patients psychologically and emotionally," explained study senior author Dr. Jeffrey Port.

"It is a very tough diagnosis for patients to manage, and there is a higher suicide rate," he added.

Port is a professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

The study included data from over 3 million patients during a 40-year period. Cancer diagnoses were linked to over 6,600 suicides. Although the study wasn't designed to prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship, the researchers found that cancer was associated with double the risk of suicide.

Among lung cancer patients, certain groups were much more likely to take their own lives. These groups included Asians, people whose cancer had spread to other areas of the body (metastatic), patients who refused surgery, older patients, widowed patients and men.

Port believes the suicide risk is so high for several reasons. First, most people consider cancer a devastating diagnosis with very little hope.

Second, lung cancer is a disease that many believe is the result of smoking, so there is a tremendous amount of guilt.

Third, many lung cancer patients have other significant medical issues due to smoking, such as heart disease. So they feel overwhelmed and become convinced that their bodies can't handle the treatment, the study authors said.

And finally, unlike breast cancer, prostate cancer or other cancers where there are great support networks available from survivors, lung cancer does not have as many survivors and therefore, the support groups, marches and solidarity are limited.

Dr. Jorge Gomez, assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, said similar studies have found that the risk of suicide is higher in the beginning of cancer treatment, between the first six months to a year after diagnosis.