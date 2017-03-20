Caregiving Tips for a Loved One With COPD

When you take care of someone with moderate to severe COPD, you may find that the word "caregiver" doesn't come close to summing up everything you do. "I think of myself as my mother's guard dog," says Cheri Cavaleri. She quit her job in 2014, moved to Arizona, and became full-time caregiver to her 90-year-old mother with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). She doesn't just help out with cooking and laundry. She talks to insurance companies, carts oxygen tanks, and keeps track of every single dose and doctor's appointment. It's not always easy, but it's rewarding, Cavaleri says. Want to learn how to juggle all the tasks that go with caregiving? Follow some simple tips from folks who've been there: Plan ahead, stay organized, and get the support you need.

Be Prepared for Doctor Visits "I see all sorts of people caring for loved ones with COPD -- spouses, siblings, adult children, and friends," says Meilan King Han, MD, a pulmonologist at the University of Michigan and a spokeswoman for the American Lung Association. "The most effective caregivers are the most engaged and organized. They almost play the role of managers." Cavaleri always tries to go to appointments prepared. Her suggestions: Read up on COPD so you know about treatments before your visit.

Write down your questions.

Bring a list of the medicines your loved one uses.

Ask the doctor to repeat anything you don't understand.

Take notes, and ask the doctor to spell words you don't know.

If the doctor gives you a summary of the visit, keep it for your own files.

Keep Track of Medications If your loved one has COPD, he probably needs a lot of treatments -- inhalers, pills, and more. Cavaleri keeps herself organized. She sets out a week's worth of doses at a time and labels them clearly. You can also check the counters on inhalers and keep track of medication refill schedules, Han says. It's a good way to make sure your loved one is remembering to take his medicine.