Is Full Lymph Node Removal Needed for Melanoma?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 8, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Removing all lymph nodes in the vicinity of a melanoma skin cancer may not increase a patient's overall chances for survival, a new study concludes.

This invasive procedure -- called complete lymph node dissection -- is a standard but hotly debated treatment for melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.

For the study, investigators tracked more than 1,900 melanoma patients around the world. They found that complete lymph node removal was no better than less extensive surgery and observation for extending survival.

"I think many more patients will decide to go with observation now, rather than immediate complete lymph node dissection," said study author Dr. Mark Faries.

The findings may help clear up decades of debate regarding how best to employ lymph node removals, said Faries, co-director of the melanoma program at Angeles Clinic and Research Institute in Los Angeles.

A New York City cancer specialist agreed the study results could change standard practice.

The findings are a "game-changer" that will protect patients from the debilitating consequences of unnecessary surgery, said Dr. Daniel Coit, an oncology surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The more extensive surgery comes with complication risks, including post-op lymphedema. This is a significant quality-of-life impairment in which a patient's arm or leg swells with fluid after the normal lymphatic pathway is disturbed.

This new study clearly defines the proper role of surgery, Coit said. "I think that this is an absolute definitive statement on the question," he added.

All the study participants were initially diagnosed with cancer in their sentinel lymph node, considered a canary-in-the-coal-mine when it comes to cancer onset.

(Lymph nodes are glands that are part of the body's lymph system, a key component of the immune system.)

Roughly half underwent extensive lymph node surgery to remove the sentinel node and adjacent lymph nodes.

But, the remaining patients only underwent minimally invasive sentinel node removal, leaving all surrounding nodes in place for further observation.

The research team found that removing all the lymph nodes did help doctors get more detail on a patient's long-term prospects. Doing so also appeared to extend the period of time patients remained disease-free.