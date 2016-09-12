A New Treatment For Premature Ejaculation?

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Men troubled by the embarrassment of premature ejaculation might soon have an easy way to avoid it, new research suggests.

Special "wipes" embedded with a mild anesthetic -- benzocaine -- appear to help reduce premature ejaculation, a small new study has found.

According to the American Urological Association (AUA), premature ejaculation is the most common form of male sexual dysfunction, affecting about one in three men aged 18 to 59.

Currently, drug treatments for premature ejaculation in the United States are limited to creams or sprays, the AUA said.

"Premature ejaculation means ejaculation in less than 2 minutes after penetration," explained one urologist, Dr. David Samadi. He's chief of urology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

While benzocaine and other anesthetics have been used before to treat the condition, their use in a bedside wipe is new, he said.

The new study -- funded by the wipes' maker, Veru Healthcare -- included 21 men with premature ejaculation who were in monogamous heterosexual relationships.

Fifteen used the wipes, which contain 4 percent benzocaine, while six others received a placebo wipe with no anesthetic.

After two months, the men in the treatment group showed significant improvement in premature ejaculation compared to those in the placebo group, said a team led by Dr. Ridwan Shabsigh, who specializes in men's sexual health in New York City.

The study was presented May 13 at a meeting of the American Urological Association. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"This study is encouraging in demonstrating a new and innovative way to reduce the symptoms of premature ejaculation," AUA spokesman Dr. Tobias Kohler said in a meeting news release.

"Premature ejaculation can cause a variety of issues related to negative feelings and emotions that can lead to problems with sexual relationships. This data shows topical 4 percent benzocaine wipes is a promising therapy to treat the most common form of sexual dysfunction among men," he said.

Kohler is associate professor and residency program director at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.