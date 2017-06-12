America's New Dads Are Older Than Ever

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New dads may sport a few more gray hairs than in years past, a U.S. study finds.

The average age of new fathers has risen in recent decades, research shows, raising questions about the possible social and public health impact.

The study, which analyzed federal birth records, found that fathers of newborns are now 3.5 years older, on average, than their counterparts in the early 1970s.

And the percentage of births to fathers older than 40 has more than doubled -- from about 4 percent in 1972, to 9 percent in 2015.

The pattern is not surprising, since it parallels what's been seen among U.S. women.

But much less research has explored the changing demographics of American fathers, according to senior researcher Dr. Michael Eisenberg.

"I think it's important for us to pay attention to these demographic shifts and what their implications could be for society," said Eisenberg, an assistant professor of urology at Stanford University in California.

On one hand, he said, older fathers are more likely to have kids affected by certain health conditions, such as autism and schizophrenia.

Plus, couples who wait to start a family will likely have fewer kids, Eisenberg noted. And that could mean a shrinking pool of working people supporting older, retired Americans.

"I'm not trying to sound alarmist," Eisenberg stressed. "But these are issues to think about."

The aging of U.S. parents also has potential benefits, though.

Older dads, Eisenberg said, tend to have better jobs, more stability, and be more involved in their children's lives.

Does that mean the trend in fathers' ages will translate into growing ranks of involved, caring dads?

"That's a hard question to answer," said Richard Gallagher, an associate professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the NYU Langone Child Study Center, in New York City.

It is true that men who are more-educated and in stable relationships tend to become fathers relatively later, said Gallagher, who was not involved in the study.

"And from a psychological perspective," he said, "older parents are likely to be more mature and less impulsive in their behavior."