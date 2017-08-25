Could Hormone Supplements for Menopause Return?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The door may be opening again for menopausal women suffering from hot flashes and night sweats to receive some relief from a source once thought too dangerous to consider, researchers say.

Hormone replacement therapy to treat symptoms of menopause does not increase a woman's risk of early death -- either overall or specifically from cancer or heart disease, according to long-term findings from the largest clinical trial conducted on hormone therapy.

Women who took estrogen for an average of seven years or combination estrogen and progesterone therapy for an average of five years had no increased risk of death after 18 years of follow-up, compared with women given an inactive placebo, the researchers found.

The clinical trial "provides support for the use of hormone therapy for treatment of bothersome and distressing hot flashes, night sweats and other menopausal symptoms that may impair quality of life in women who don't have a reason not to take hormone therapy," said lead author Dr. JoAnn Manson. She is chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

These latest results from the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) trials shed more nuanced light on findings published in 2002 from the same study, said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society.

The 2002 report found that hormone replacement therapy increased women's risk of breast cancer and stroke, Lichtenfeld said. After that, many doctors became reluctant to prescribe hormone therapy for menopause symptoms.

The new update shows that women are not more likely to die after using hormone replacement therapy, even if the therapy increases their risk of health problems such as breast cancer, stroke and heart disease, Lichtenfeld said.

"There is a risk of adverse events, but those adverse events don't lead to premature death," Lichtenfeld said.

Women now must decide whether they wish to take the risks of nonfatal events by using hormonal therapy, with the understanding that it doesn't appear to change overall life span, Lichtenfeld added.

Menopause is defined as a woman's last menstrual period, occurring at an average age of 51, according to the North American Menopause Society. This natural life event leads to lower levels of estrogen and other hormones, which can cause discomfort for some women.