Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Substance Abuse and Addiction Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Double in a Year

    By
    WebMD Health News
    Reviewed by Brunilda Nazario, MD

    Dec. 20, 2016 -- The front line in the epidemic of drug overdoses in the U.S. has shifted from the prescription pad to the street, a new study shows.

    The study, released Tuesday, shows that heroin is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S. In 2010, the main culprit was the prescription pain medication oxycodone. The study also shows the startling rise in deaths from fentanyl overdoses. In a single year, from 2013 to 2014, the number of people who died by overdosing on the drug fentanyl more than doubled.

    Fentanyl is a lab-created opioid prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. But experts say fentanyl prescriptions aren’t the major problem.

    “Fentanyl is a particularly dramatic increase in overdose deaths, even though the prescribing of fentanyl has not increased,” says Adam Bisaga, MD, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. “So most likely, fentanyl is coming from outside the official market. We’re talking about illicit fentanyl that’s being brought to this country.”

    In the past few years, the U.S. has seen a flood of illegal Chinese supplies of the potent and fast-acting drug

    The study used a new method to search the notes on thousands of death certificates to look for the names of specific drugs and words like “drug” and “overdose.”

    The results show a change. In 2010, oxycodone was responsible for about 5,000 deaths. By comparison, heroin killed about 3,000 people that year.

    By 2014, heroin had become the deadliest drug, killing more than 10,000 people, while deaths from oxycodone remained steady.

    The shift probably reflects a pattern of addiction that’s become more common in recent years: Patients often first become addicted to prescription painkillers, but when those become too expensive or too difficult to get, they turn to street drugs to get high. Drugs like heroin and fentanyl have become cheaper and easier to get in recent years. Some drugs sold on the street are so potent now that police officers have been warned not to handle them because they can be deadly even if touched.

    1 | 2 | 3
    Next Page >

    Today on WebMD

    child ignored by parents
    Slideshow
    10 Surprising Addictions
    prescription pain pills
    Article
    Opiate Addiction Treatment
     
    Woman experiencing withdrawal symptoms
    Article
    Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms
    Teen girl huddled outside house
    Article
    Effects of Crystal Meth
     
    Man with glass of scotch
    Article
    Are You a Functional Alcoholic?
    overturned shot glass
    Article
    Signs of Alcohol Abuse
     
    assortment of medication
    Article
    Understanding Drug Abuse & Addiction
    Depressed and hurting
    Article
    What Does Cocaine Do to You?
     