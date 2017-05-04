Heroin Epidemic Expands Its Grip on America

WEDNESDAY, March 29, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Heroin use in the United States jumped fivefold over a decade, and young, white males are the epidemic's most likely victims, a new study finds.

One addiction specialist blamed the lax use of prescription opioid painkillers -- narcotics such as Oxycontin, Percocet and Vicodin -- for the surge in heroin use.

"A nation awash with prescription opioids has led to a large increase in addiction, overdose deaths and transition to heroin-fentanyl [a powerful synthetic opioid]," said Bertha Madras, a professor of psychobiology at Harvard Medical School. She wrote an editorial that accompanied the study.

The issue is so pressing that President Donald Trump plans to announce the formation of a commission to investigate the opioid epidemic in the United States on Wednesday. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will chair the commission. The Trump administration also named Richard Baum to serve as acting director of National Drug Control Policy.

Opioid overdose kills about 78 people a day in the United States. In 2015, more than 33,000 died of opioid overdoses, which was a record high, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest research only adds more troubling statistics on the trend.

In the study, Columbia University researchers surveyed more than 79,000 people and found the proportion of Americans using heroin jumped from less than 1 percent in 2001-2002 to nearly 2 percent in 2012-2013. The prevalence of heroin addiction increased threefold, from way below 1 percent to nearly 1 percent, the researchers reported.

And the increases have been seen most among the disadvantaged, according to lead researcher Dr. Silvia Martins. She is an associate professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia, in New York City.

"While heroin use is now more widespread among individuals of all social classes and among those with stronger bonds to social institutions, relative increases in heroin use and use disorder across time were greater among less educated and poorer individuals," Martins said.

These are concerning trends because increases are occurring among vulnerable people who have few resources to overcome the problems associated with heroin use, she added.