Many Opioid Addictions Surface After Surgery

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Some surgery patients prescribed opioids for post-operative pain relief may face a high risk for developing a long-term opioid addiction, new research warns.

The analysis tracked a half-year of opioid use among more than 36,000 surgery patients. None had taken opioids before their surgical procedure.

"We found that 5 to 6 percent of patients not using opioids prior to surgery continued to fill prescriptions for opioids long after what would be considered normal surgical recovery," said study author Dr. Chad Brummett. He is director of the division of pain research at the University of Michigan Medical School.

"Moreover, the rates of new chronic use did not differ between patients having major and minor surgeries, suggesting that patients continue to use these pain medications for something other than simply pain from surgery," he added.

The risk was highest among smokers; patients who had struggled with alcohol and/or drugs in the past; those previously diagnosed with depression or anxiety; and those with a history of chronic pain, the findings showed.

Patients who smoked and those who had a history of alcohol and/or drug abuse faced about a 30 percent higher risk. And that increased risk rose to roughly 50 percent among patients with a history of arthritis, the researcher said.

The outcome is that "pain medication [prescriptions] written for surgery are a major cause of new chronic opioid use for millions of Americans each year," Brummett said.

More than 50 million surgeries are performed in the United States annually, the study authors noted.

In many cases, the pain control drug of choice is an opioid medication such as Vicodin or Oxycontin. Brummett said that it's not uncommon to offer patients about a week's worth of these meds for post-op pain.

But the United States is in the grip of an opioid painkiller epidemic, with more than 10 million people using prescription opioids for non-medical reasons in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile, there has been a quadrupling of prescriptions for opioids since 1999, even though there has been no commensurate rise in reported pain levels among U.S. patients, the agency added.