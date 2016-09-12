More Than Half of Americans Have Tried Marijuana

April 17, 2017 -- A new poll finds that 52 percent of American adults have tried marijuana at least once and that 56 percent say the drug is "socially acceptable."

About 80 percent of Americans strongly support legalizing medical marijuana. About half (49 percent) are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana and 47 percent are opposed, according to a new Marist poll that was conducted in partnership with Yahoo, ABC News reported.

Only 18 percent of Americans older than 18 say they use marijuana regularly or at least once or twice a month, according to the poll of more than 1,100 adults conducted in early March.

It also found that 70 percent of respondents said their parents would be unhappy to learn they were using marijuana recreationally, and 58 percent of parents said their children would disapprove if they found out their parents were using the drug recreationally, ABC News reported.