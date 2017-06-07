By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The number of U.S. newborns hospitalized for opiate withdrawal has spiked sharply in recent years -- and so has the cost of treating them, a new study shows.

In fact, the national bill for caring for these fragile newborns now runs in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the study found.

Researchers have known that the U.S. epidemic of painkiller abuse is extending to infants. Recent studies have charted a steep rise in so-called neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), the researchers said.

Most often, newborns suffer the condition because their mother took opioid painkillers -- such as OxyContin or Vicodin -- during pregnancy. Babies are born dependent on the drugs and quickly develop withdrawal symptoms.

That can mean a host of problems, from tremors and seizures, to breathing difficulty, to diarrhea and poor feeding.

Last year, a federal study found that the number of U.S. infants born with NAS tripled between 1999 and 2013 -- at least across the 28 states that had data.

The new study, published June 14 in the journal Addiction, adds another layer: The financial toll.

By 2012, researchers found, NAS was costing the United States over $300 million in hospital care. That was up from $61 million in 2003.

And compared with other hospitalized newborns, those with NAS had stays that were three times as long and three times as costly.

"Opioid use during pregnancy comes at a cost to the baby -- both in potential withdrawal symptoms as well as length of hospital admission," said researcher Dr. Tammy Corr, a newborn medicine specialist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Nicole Villapiano is a pediatrician at the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

In a recent study, she found that NAS is hitting rural communities especially hard. Between 2003 and 2012, cases in rural areas rose from 1.2 per 1,000 births to 7.5 per 1,000. In contrast, the rate in U.S. cities rose from 1.4 cases for every 1,000 births to 4.8 per 1,000.