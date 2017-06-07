Addicts Try to Avoid Fentanyl, But Many Fail

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that more than half of all drug overdose deaths may be caused by the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.

But most opioid addicts are not actively seeking out the potentially lethal painkiller. Instead, they're terrified by the increasing contamination of the illicit drug supply by fentanyl, investigators said.

"I never found the idea that fentanyl was some sort of honeypot that people were scrambling to get hold of very compelling," said study author Jennifer Carroll, a medical anthropologist at Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School in Providence, R.I. "I hope we can begin chipping away at the narrative that the opioid crisis is driven by people chasing some sort of ultimate high. That's an idea that has never matched reality."

Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illicit drug heroin as well as prescription pain relievers such as morphine, oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicoprofen), codeine and others. Opioid overdoses now kill 91 Americans each day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 6 in 10 overdose deaths in the United States involve opioids, the CDC says, and the number of opioid overdose deaths has quadrupled nationally since 1999.

Fentanyl is particularly lethal, because it's a synthetic opioid that's up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Teams of researchers from Brown University tackled the issue of fentanyl misuse from two vantage points -- mapping its contribution to overdose deaths in Rhode Island while giving voice to drug abusers facing the danger.

One study showed the number of fentanyl-involved overdose deaths rose to 138 in the first nine months of 2016, compared to 84 in all of 2014. Additionally, fentanyl was involved in 56 percent of the state's drug deaths by 2016, compared to 35 percent in 2014.

"It's really alarming," said study author Brandon Marshall, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Brown. "We thought we would see hot spots [of fentanyl overdoses] in lower-income or marginalized communities, but found . . . the risk is really distributed throughout communities."