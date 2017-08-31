By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic, is a key player in America's continuing epidemic of opioid-related overdose deaths, two new studies report.

Opioid OD deaths began increasing early this decade as people addicted to prescription painkillers started switching to heroin, which became cheaper and increased in supply, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

But the emergence of fentanyl and its cousins drove an even greater increase in overdose deaths, exacerbating an already terrible situation, the researchers said.

In 2015 alone, about 33,000 people died of an opioid overdose in the United States.

When drug traffickers began mixing fentanyl into the heroin supply, they created a highly potent narcotic cocktail that has proven fatal to thousands of drug users, investigators noted.

"Approximately half of the increase in deaths involving heroin after 2013 is attributable to increases in deaths involving use of both heroin and fentanyl," researchers with the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control wrote in one of the studies.

But deaths from fentanyl-type drugs with no heroin involvement also increased substantially in recent years.

About 90 percent of OD deaths in Ohio early this year involved fentanyl or its chemical cousins, state public health officials reported in the second paper. Only 6 percent of overdoses involved heroin.

In essence, the U.S. opioid epidemic has progressed to a new and more dangerous wave, said Dr. Harshal Kirane, director of addiction services at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City.

Prescription drug abuse represented the first wave, followed by the switch to heroin, said Kirane. Heroin began to be cut with fentanyl, and now people are seeking out and using fentanyl on its own.

"This data suggests that synthetic opioids now are being used as the primary substance itself," Kirane said. "That represents another tragic step in our opioid crisis."

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it much more powerful than either heroin or prescription opioids, according to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.