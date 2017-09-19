Opioid ODs Have Cut Into U.S. Life Expectancy: CDC

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Rising death rates from opioid abuse are chipping away at Americans' life spans, a U.S. government study finds.

Between 2000 and 2015, researchers found, U.S. life expectancy increased overall -- from nearly 77 years to 79 years.

But buried within that broad pattern were some ominous trends. The death rate from drug overdoses more than doubled, while that from opioids, specifically, more than tripled, said lead researcher Dr. Deborah Dowell. She is with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's division of unintentional injury prevention.

By 2015, opioids -- including heroin and prescription painkillers like OxyContin (oxycodone), Vicodin (hydrocodone) and codeine -- had shaved 2.5 months off Americans' life expectancy, Dowell's team found. And whites were the hardest hit.

Earlier this month, another government study highlighted the toll that heroin alone has taken. Between 2002 and 2016, deaths from the drug soared by 533 percent nationwide -- from just under 2,100 deaths to more than 13,200.

So the fact that opioids are now dragging down U.S. life expectancy is no surprise, said Dr. Adam Bisaga, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

"These findings put what we already know into a different perspective," said Bisaga, who was not involved in the new study.

"There is an urgency to this problem," Bisaga added. "The tragedy is, we have medication to treat opioid addiction. But death rates keep going up."

Several drugs -- methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone -- can be used to treat opioid addiction. They act on the same brain targets as opioids do, and help suppress withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

The medications are effective, Bisaga said, but only a "small portion" of U.S. doctors prescribe them.

Lack of training is probably a big factor. Many primary care doctors may feel they lack the expertise to treat opioid addiction, or worry about the safety of the medications used to treat it, Bisaga suggested.

Some patients do fare better if they receive behavioral counseling along with medication, he added.