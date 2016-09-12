Many Women With Eating Disorders Do Recover: Study

FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- The media often portrays women with the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia as untreatable, and sadly, in about one-third of cases that may be true, new research suggests.

But the same small study found that nearly two-thirds of these women did recover from these eating disorders -- though in some cases it took more than a decade for them to get better.

"The findings inspire me to remain hopeful in my work as a clinician with these patients," said study lead author Kamryn Eddy. She's co-director of the Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

An estimated 20 million females and 10 million males in the United States will have an eating disorder. Death rates from anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa are estimated to be around 4 to 5 percent, the National Eating Disorders Association says. Anorexia is characterized as self-starvation leading to severe weight loss, while bulimia involves frequent cycles of binge-eating and purging.

Previous research has suggested that only half of people with eating disorders recover, the authors of the new study said.

To better understand the long-term prospects for these patients, the researchers recruited 246 women with an eating disorder. All were treated at outpatient clinics in the Boston area from 1987 to 1991.

There were 110 women who had bulimia, the rest had anorexia. On average, they were in their 20s when the study began. Ninety-five percent of the participants were white.

The researchers ended up focusing on 176 patients who agreed to take part in a follow-up at 20 to 25 years. Of the others, 18 died, 15 could not be located and 37 declined to participate.

The researchers found that among those who took part in the 20-to-25-year follow-up, 68 percent of those with bulimia and 63 percent of those with anorexia had recovered. The researchers defined recovery as going without symptoms for at least a year.

"Our study showed that given time, most individuals with anorexia and bulimia will recover," Eddy said.