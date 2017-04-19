Why Lady Gaga and Prince William Say 'It's Time to Talk' About Mental Health

In a new video released by the royal family, Prince William chats with Lady Gaga over a FaceTime call. But the two covered more serious ground than a typical catch-up between friends: The British heir to the throne and the pop star were talking openly about mental illness.

Lady Gaga has been vocal about her experiences with depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder. “I feel like we’re not hiding anymore,” she says in the video. “It’s time to talk.”

In response, William agrees: “It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health. It’s the same as physical health. Everybody has mental health.” Through his UK-based charity, Heads Together, William, along with his wife, Kate, and brother, Harry, is spearheading efforts to shatter the stigma of mental health.

Hopefully, the pair’s message will inspire people not to be ashamed about their own mental health issues. “It’s courageous and altruistic for public figures to share personal experiences with mental illness,” says Joseph Goldberg, MD, a psychiatrist. “It helps destigmatize common problems like clinical depression or anxiety disorders and can serve as a way to prompt people in the community to seek help.”