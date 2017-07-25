Teen Suicide: “The Time for Secrecy Is Over”

July 25, 2017 -- As a freshman at Northview High School in Duluth, GA, 15-year-old Will Trautwein was a leader among his army of friends, says his father, John. He had good grades, played lacrosse, and -- a skilled pianist and guitarist -- wrote music for his band. He was strong, popular, smart and happy, his father says. So, when Will took his own life in October 2010, his parents were shocked.

“As far as I was concerned, Will was successful in every aspect of his life. I had no idea about suicide, depression, mental illness,” Trautwein says. “They weren’t in my vocabulary. We had no idea he was struggling in any way.”

John and Will Trautwein

After his son’s death, Trautwein built his Will to Live Foundation, which supports school suicide awareness and prevention initiatives, “on the concept that it’s easier for kids to talk to their friends than to adults,” he says.

As the rate of teen suicides continues to rise, public officials have been ramping up their prevention efforts as well. With suicides broadcast on social media and programs such as Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why streaming on the devices of America’s teens, the once taboo topic is demanding attention

“The time for secrecy is over,” says Trebor Randle, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Fatality Review Unit. “It’s now time to be bold in our awareness, our education, and our attempts to save children.”

In Georgia, the number of teens who take their lives annually has risen during most of the last 5 years. When teen suicide deaths in Georgia climbed to 51 in 2015, policymakers and state agencies redoubled their prevention efforts. The state has recorded 23 cases through July, Randle says.

This coincides with rising rates nationwide for the past decade among all young people ages 10 to 24. In these age groups, the number of suicides increased by 23 to 200% from 1999 to 2014, with the pace of increase picking up in 2006. Adolescent girls ages 10 to 14 saw the sharpest increase in suicides: Rates tripled over those 16 years. Another recent study found that hospital admissions for suicidal thoughts and actions among children and teens doubled from 2008 to 2015.