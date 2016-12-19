How to Deal With Migraines at Work

Eat regular, healthy meals: Working straight through lunch can bring on a migraine. "Make sure you take regular breaks to eat and to drink water," says Diamond. Dehydration is a trigger, so it's important to keep a bottle of water at your desk. Starting the day right is a good idea, too. Haberfield says she makes it a point to have a protein-filled breakfast like eggs or yogurt before work.

Make sure your desk, chair, and phone are comfortable: "I've had migraines since I was a teenager. But they got really bad about 12 years ago when we switched to electronic medical records at my practice, and I was on the computer all day long," says Cori Levinson, a physician in Chicago. An ergonomics consultant pointed out that all the doctors in Levinson's office were typing at their computers while holding their phones scrunched between neck and shoulder. Switching to headsets and ergonomic desks and chairs helped ease her symptoms, Levinson says.

Dim the lights: This can be a tough one. It's not always possible to change your overhead lights, especially if you work in a cubicle, store, or factory. But try to control what you can. If you work at a desk, you can dim your computer monitor or use an antiglare screen. And make sure you're not getting a glare from windows or overhead lights. Using curtains or indirect lighting can help. Diamond also recommends taking regular breaks if you sit in front of a computer screen all day.

Avoid strong odors: If the person sitting next to you is a fan of perfume, cologne, or scented soaps, the smell may trigger your migraine. You may want to explain your condition to your coworker or your supervisor. One solution is to ask the person to avoid using strong scents at work. Another option is to ask to have your workspace moved to the perimeter of the office so you're not surrounded by as many people, suggests Diamond.

Make sleep a priority: Since irregular sleep or exhaustion (or both) can trigger migraines, it's important to get a good night's rest. Don't let stress at work keep you from getting your rest. "I take a dose of melatonin every night to get a solid night's sleep. And that really helps," says Haberfield.