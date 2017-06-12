Many Migraine Patients Given Unnecessary Opioids

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Too many people with migraines are prescribed potentially addictive opiate painkillers, while too few may be getting recommended medications, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that of nearly 2,900 Americans who visited the doctor for migraine relief, 15 percent were prescribed opioids such as oxycodone (OxyContin or Percocet) or hydrocodone (Norco, Vicoprofen).

That's despite the fact that the drugs should really be used only as a "last resort," said study lead researcher Dr. Larry Charleston IV.

Opioids are not only less effective than recommended migraine drugs, they're also risky, said Charleston, an assistant professor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Repeated opioid use, he explained, can actually lead to more frequent, or even chronic, migraines. And by now, it's no secret that the drugs have the potential for abuse and addiction.

"We have a huge problem with opioids in the U.S.," Charleston said.

Dr. Lauren Natbony treats migraine patients at Mount Sinai's Center for Headache and Pain Medicine in New York City.

She said that the most common cause of chronic migraine is medication overuse -- including opioids. The painkillers should only be used in "rare circumstances," Natbony said -- such as for certain patients who simply cannot tolerate "migraine-specific" medications.

The 15 percent figure in this study is "way too high," said Natbony, who wasn't involved in the research.

Migraines are intense headaches that typically cause throbbing pain on one side of the head -- along with sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes nausea and vomiting.

They're also common, affecting about 12 percent of Americans, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Treatment guidelines say that people with migraines should first try general painkillers -- such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), naproxen (Aleve), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) -- or migraine-specific medications called triptans. Those include drugs such as sumatriptan (Imitrex, generics) and rizatriptan (Maxalt, generics).

People with more severe or more frequent migraine attacks may need preventive medications. Those include certain blood pressure drugs, such as metoprolol (Lopressor, Toprol) and propranolol (Inderal), and anti-seizure drugs like topiramate (Qudexy, Topamax) and valproate (Depacon).