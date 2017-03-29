New MS Drug Approved by FDA

March 29, 2017 -- The FDA has approved a new medication that is the first to treat a rare form of multiple sclerosis.

The FDA approved Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Tuesday for primary progressive MS (PPMS), as well as the most common form of MS.

There are already several treatments for the common form, relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), which affects about 85% of MS patients. But the FDA gave Ocrevus a “breakthrough therapy designation” last year because it also treats PPMS, an especially debilitating form of MS where the disease steadily worsens rather than having periods of relapse or remission. The CDC estimates about 15% of patients with MS have PPMS.

Clyde E. Markowitz, MD, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at the University of Pennsylvania, says this fills a large unmet need for patients with progressive disease.

“This is a very exciting time for the treatment of MS,” he said. “We are thrilled to have another tool.”

Like other biologic drugs, however, Ocrevus’ price tag probably will be hefty.

It’s estimated that more than 2 million people worldwide have MS, a chronic condition where the immune system attacks the myelin sheath that surrounds and protects nerve cells in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Common symptoms include numbness, vision problems, weakness, pain, muscle cramping, fatigue, and impaired movement.

Here’s what you need to know about this new medication: