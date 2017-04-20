By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental immune-system therapy appears safe for people with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. And it may ease symptoms in some, a preliminary study suggests.

The findings are based on just six patients, and the Australian researchers stressed that a lot of work still lies ahead.

But they were encouraged that this new approach to MS had no major side effects. In addition, three of the six patients showed symptom improvements, including reduced fatigue and better mobility.

It's not clear, however, what to make of those improvements, said Bruce Bebo, executive vice president of research for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The study was a "phase 1" trial, meaning it was designed only to test the therapy's safety.

"Based on this very preliminary study, the therapy appears safe," said Bebo, who was not involved in the research.

"But I'd be even more cautious in drawing any conclusions about the clinical improvements," he stressed.

Larger, rigorous clinical trials are needed to show whether the treatment truly works, Bebo said.

Multiple sclerosis is caused by a misguided immune system attack on the protective sheath around nerve fibers in the spine and brain. Depending on where the damage occurs, symptoms can include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Most people with MS are initially diagnosed with the "relapsing-remitting" form, which means that symptoms flare up for a time and then ease.

The new study involved patients with progressive MS, where the disease steadily worsens without periods of recovery.

Most had the "secondary" progressive form -- which means they initially had relapsing-remitting MS, but it worsened. One patient had progressive MS from the start, which is known as "primary" progressive MS.

The patients agreed to try a treatment never studied in MS, said study co-author Rajiv Khanna, of the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, Australia.

The approach is known as "adoptive" immunotherapy, where a patient's own immune system T cells are genetically tweaked to fight an enemy -- such as cancer cells.