U.S. Report Cites the Good and Bad on Marijuana

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Current medical science has proven there are legitimate medical uses for marijuana and cannabis-derived drugs, a new report from the National Academy of Sciences states.

Conclusive or substantial scientific evidence has shown that marijuana products are effective at treating chronic pain, calming muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, and easing nausea from chemotherapy, the report said.

However, there's little to no evidence supporting any of the other numerous health claims related to marijuana, the report said.

And there's a downside as well -- marijuana use comes with a host of potential health risks, whether someone is using the drug medicinally or recreationally, according to the report.

The report calls on government to ease regulations that hamper research into marijuana, so scientists can sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to medical claims and health risks associated with pot.

Medical marijuana has been authorized in 28 states, and eight states have legalized recreational pot use. The trend toward normalizing pot use isn't going away, and must be met with hard data on benefits and harms, said report co-author Sean Hennessy. He's a professor of epidemiology with the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"Many people are using cannabis and cannabis-based products for conditions for which there aren't good data," Hennessy said. "That's growing. That's only going to go up. It's not going to go down. The committee feels it's very important to develop the data so people know whether or not there's going to be benefit."

The National Academy of Sciences released The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids on Jan. 12, following an extensive review of all available medical research.

The review found conclusive evidence that oral cannabis-derived drugs can ease chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and substantial evidence that oral cannabinoids can effectively treat spasms from multiple sclerosis.

Either oral cannabinoids or smoked cannabis are effective in treating chronic pain in adults, based on substantial medical evidence, the report states.

Oral cannabis-based drugs contain THC, the intoxicating compound in pot, or cannabidiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating chemical in marijuana that appears to have some therapeutic benefit, Hennessy said.