Stem Cells for Knees: Promising Treatment or Hoax?

April 14, 2017 -- At 55, George Chung of Los Angeles could keep up with skiers decades younger, taking on difficult slopes for hours and hours. "Skiing was my passion," he says. Then the pain started, and the bad news. He had severe osteoarthritis, the ''wear-and-tear'' type, in both knees. Doctors suggested surgery, but he chose instead an investigational treatment -- injections of stem cells. Two months after the first treatment, he was out of pain. "I had been in pain of various degrees for 6 years," he says. Now, nine treatments and 3 years later, he is back to intense skiing. Last year, he also took up long-distance cycling, completed five double-century cycling rides, and earned the prestigious California Triple Crown cycling award. George Chung Treatments with stem cells -- which can grow into different types of cells -- are booming in the U.S., with an estimated 500 or more clinics in operation. Some clinics offer treatment for conditions ranging from autism to multiple sclerosis to erectile dysfunction, often without scientific evidence to support how well they work. Treatment for knee arthritis is especially popular. It’s one type of osteoarthritis, which afflicts 30 million Americans. Fees vary, but $2,000 per treatment for knee arthritis is about average. Insurance companies usually deny coverage, although in rare cases they may cover it when done along with another, established procedure. Many doctors and scientists view the growth of stem cell treatments as very promising. But that growth comes as the FDA debates whether to tighten regulations on stem cell clinics after recent reports of patients suffering severe damage from treatment. The only stem cell-based product approved by the FDA is for umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells for blood cancers and other disorders. In an editorial published March 16 in TheNew England Journal of Medicine, FDA officials warned the lack of evidence for unapproved stem cell treatments is ''worrisome." The officials cited reports of serious side effects, including two people who became legally blind after receiving the treatment in their eyes for macular degeneration.

Continued In another case, a patient who received stem cell injections after a stroke developed paralysis and needed radiation treatment. The FDA also notes that stem cell treatments potentially have other safety concerns, such as causing tumors to grow. And because patients may receive the treatments outside of formal research studies, it can be difficult to track their side effects. Doctors say that treating the knee has less of a chance for complications. It is also the body part with perhaps the most research. Still, even doctors who offer the treatment for arthritic knees say more study is needed. "We don't have a lot of controlled trials yet," says Keith Bjork, MD, an orthopedist in Amarillo, TX, who has given stem cell treatments to about 500 patients with knee arthritis in the past 5 years. "Their results are the strongest evidence," he says. The most common side effects are joint stiffness and pain at the injection site as well as swelling, according to the results of one study. Where's the Research? For knee injections, doctors often take stem cells from the patient's bone marrow, fat tissue, or blood. Doctors who do the treatments cite anecdotal evidence as validation that the treatments work. Marc Darrow, MD, the Los Angeles physical medicine specialist who cares for Chung, says he has done thousands of stem cell treatments. He uses stem cells from the patient's own bone marrow, a process he says is simple and fast. His patients’ pain often subsides after knee injections, he says. He also has had cases in which the ''before'' and ''after'' X-rays suggest an increase in cartilage, he says. Harvey E. Smith, MD, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, says it’s clear the treatment has an effect. What is not as clear is how it lessens pain. Researchers are studying whether the stem cells themselves cut inflammation or if they release substances that affect other cells. They also are looking at whether the treatments can regenerate worn-out cartilage. Published studies have produced mixed results. One from 2014 showed that stem cell injections given after surgery to remove torn knee cartilage showed evidence of cartilage regeneration and lessened pain. In March, researchers who reviewed the findings of six studies on stem cells for knee arthritis found that patients reported good results with no serious side effects. More data is needed, however, before researchers can recommend it.