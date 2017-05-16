Study Questions Steroid Shots for Knee Arthritis

May 16, 2017 -- Doctors have used cortisone shots for years to relieve pain for their patients with knee osteoarthritis.

Now, a new study suggests the shots may not provide long-term pain relief or protect knee cartilage.

Timothy McAlindon, MD, chief of rheumatology at Tufts Medical Center, led a study that showed a potential for a small amount of cartilage loss over a 2-year period.

Numerous studies have found that injections of cortisone, also called corticosteroids, ease knee pain on a short-term basis. But other studies have also suggested that they may be harmful long-term, McAlindon says.

Despite that finding, researchers wanted to test whether the shots could have an effect on inflammation and the role it plays in damaging knee cartilage.

"We thought that administering corticosteroids every 3 months over the long term might reduce inflammation, and at least slow down the progression of the cartilage damage,'' McAlindon says.

His team randomly assigned 140 patients with painful knee osteoarthritis to get either injections with the corticosteroid triamcinolone (Kenalog) or saline injections every 12 weeks for 2 years.

Participants reported their pain levels every 3 months. They also received an MRI to evaluate effects on the cartilage at the start of the study and again at 12 and 24 months.

McAlindon says the group that got the steroid shots had slightly more cartilage loss than the group that got the saline shots.

"The actual amount was small, and not that concerning," McAlindon says. "But it does illustrate the potential for cartilage loss if [corticosteroids are] given long-term for years and years."

Pain relief did not differ enough to be significant between the groups. But the researchers did not ask the people in the study to report on their pain levels in the 4-week period after each injection, when they would be most likely to have relief. McAlindon says that is a limitation of the study.

Despite the study results, McAlindon says he believes cortisone shots have a role in treating knee arthritis. He says that he gives repeated cortisone injections to some of his patients if other choices, such as knee replacement, aren't practical.