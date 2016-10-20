Studies Spotlight Diet, Supplements for Knee Pain

By Serena Gordon

TUESDAY, May 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.

Researchers found that people who ate the most fiber reported reduced osteoarthritis knee pain by up to 60 percent. However, X-rays did not show any difference in their knees compared to those who consumed less fiber.

A second study looked at the effects of the dietary supplement chondroitin on knee pain. That study -- sponsored by a maker of the supplements -- found that taking chondroitin daily was linked to less knee pain and improved function.

But at least two bone specialists noted that the potent type of chondroitin used in the study probably isn't available in the United States, and the safety of long-term daily use of the supplement is unknown.

Both studies were published online May 23 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

"With both of these studies, the danger is that people are thinking they're making a change in their arthritis, but they may only be masking the pain. Neither study has proven a change in the natural history of osteoarthritis," explained Dr. Victor Khabie, who was not involved with the studies. He is co-director of the Orthopedic and Spine Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital, in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains. It helps to make people feel full and reduce calorie intake. Fiber is also believed to reduce inflammation, the researchers said.

The fiber study looked at data from two other studies. One included nearly 5,000 people who had or were at risk of osteoarthritis. Their health has been monitored since at least 2006, when their average age was 61.

The second set of data came from the Framingham Offspring study, and included just over 1,200 people. That study began in 1971, and includes data from 1993 to 1994, when the average age of participants was 54. They were followed until 2002-2005.