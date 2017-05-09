Common Painkillers Tied to Slight Rise in Heart Attack Risk

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Commonly used painkillers such as Motrin, Advil and Aleve might increase your risk for heart attack, even in the first week of use, a new study suggests.

Overall, these drugs and others known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) increase the risk of a heart attack by 20 to 50 percent, compared with not using them, researchers found.

For most people, however, this represents only a small increased risk -- about 1 percent a year, the researchers said.

Still, "from the viewpoint of public health, even small increases in risk of heart attack are important because use of NSAIDs is so widespread," said lead researcher Michele Bally. She's an epidemiologist at the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center.

The increased risk of heart attack associated with NSAIDs was seen at any dose taken for one week, one month or more than one month. And the risk rose with higher doses, the study found.

NSAIDs are widely used to treat pain and inflammation from long-term conditions, such as arthritis and other joint diseases. Many people also take them for short-term problems, such as menstrual cramps, fever from a cold or flu or the occasional backache or headache, Bally said.

The study can't actually prove that NSAIDs raise the odds for a heart attack, she noted.

"This is an observational study based on drug prescribing or dispensing, and not all potentially influential factors could be taken into account," Bally said.

"Although this means that conclusions cannot be made about cause and effect, this study was the largest investigation of its type, and it was based on real-life observations," she said.

With that in mind, Bally and her team said prudent use of NSAIDS is called for.

To lower your odds for heart harm, she suggested considering all available treatment alternatives before deciding to treat occasional pain, fever or inflammation.

Read the label of NSAID medications and use the lowest possible effective dose, added Bally, who was a doctoral student at McGill University in Montreal at the time of the study.