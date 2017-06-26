When Is an Opioid Safe to Take?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Many people in pain are apprehensive about taking an opioid painkiller to ease their suffering, and rightfully so.

Widespread use of opioids for pain has led to an epidemic of addiction in the United States. Forty lives are lost to prescription drug overdose every day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But an opioid painkiller, such as oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet) or hydrocodone (Vicoprofen) can sometimes be the best option for treating pain in the short term, particularly right after surgery or during a severe pain flare-up, pain experts say.

In those instances, patients and doctors need to work together to make sure a patient's pain is treated while managing their risk of addiction and overdose.

"You have to individualize care," said Dr. Edward Michna, an anesthesiologist and pain specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "Obviously you're not going to torture people when the severity of their pain is such that they should be treated with an opioid. The question is, should that be maintained for a long-term period? That can be debated."

The CDC has recommended a three-day limit on prescription painkillers for patients, said Dr. Anita Gupta, an anesthesiologist and pain specialist who serves as the American Society of Anesthesiologists' co-chair on prescription and opioid abuse.

"The reason why they chose three days is because dependency begins within three days," Gupta said. "There are clear signs of that. If you put people on opioids beyond three days, you are putting them at risk for dependency."

There are exceptions to that rule, according to the CDC. People with active cancer or those who need palliative care at the end of their lives should not worry about using opioids to ease pain.

In general, all other patients should ask themselves and their doctor some tough questions if they've been prescribed an opioid, says the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA):