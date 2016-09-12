Fish Oil For Moms May Cut Kids' Asthma Risk

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Women who take fish oil during their third trimester of pregnancy might cut their children's risk of developing asthma by as much as one-third, a new clinical trial suggests.

The fish oil dose was high -- with fatty acid levels that were 15 to 20 times more than the average American gets from food.

But there were no significant side effects, according to lead researcher Dr. Hans Bisgaard. He's a professor of pediatrics at the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark.

He stopped short of making any general recommendations for pregnant women, however.

Bisgaard said his "personal interpretation" is that fish oil offers a safe way to prevent some cases of childhood asthma.

But he also said there are questions left for future studies. Among them are: What is the best point in pregnancy to start fish oil, and what is the optimal dose?

Experts who were not involved in the study called the findings encouraging. They also agreed on the need for more research.

"It's possible that even a lower dose could be effective," said Dr. Jennifer Wu, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, in New York City.

For now, she suggested that pregnant women talk to their doctors about whether they need more of the fatty acids found in fish oil -- namely, DHA and EPA.

"They can talk about whether they're eating enough fish, and how much (DHA/EPA) they may already be getting from prenatal vitamins," Wu said.

The study, published Dec. 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, adds to evidence that fish oil may help ward off asthma.

Lab research has suggested DHA and EPA can make the airways less prone to inflammation, according to Dr. Christopher Ramsden, a researcher with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In an editorial published with the study, Ramsden called the results "highly promising."

Still, he writes, "a note of caution is warranted."

Because the fish oil doses were high -- 2.4 grams per day -- research should look at whether the treatment has any negative longer-term effects, Ramsden said.