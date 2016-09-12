Colicky Baby? You Might Give Acupuncture a Try

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For beleaguered parents desperate to soothe a colicky baby, Swedish researchers have a novel suggestion -- acupuncture.

After two weeks of treatment, about two-thirds of babies given acupuncture no longer had colic compared to just over a third of infants who didn't have the needle treatment, lead researcher Kajsa Landgren said. She's a lecturer at Lund University in Lund, Sweden.

"Infantile colic is common, and there is no medical treatment, causing desperate parents to seek complementary medicine like acupuncture," she said.

Colic is a catchall term for otherwise healthy babies who cry for more than three hours a day, three or more days a week. The cause of colic is typically unknown. As many as 20 percent of babies may have colic, the researchers said.

No specific treatment or medicine is available. Typical treatment usually consists of comforting the baby by rocking, singing, talking or giving a warm bath.

Acupuncture treatment usually involves the insertion of multiple thin needles at specific points -- called acupuncture points -- on the body.

In Chinese medicine, these pathways are believed to conduct the flow of Qi (pronounced chee) -- the human energy force -- and acupuncture needles are thought to help clear anything blocking the flow of Qi. In Western medicine, acupuncture is believed to stimulate the central nervous system and release chemicals that dampen pain, according to the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

Because acupuncture is associated with relieving pain, restoring stomach function and calming, the Swedish researchers wanted to see if it might also relieve crying in colicky babies.

"Normal crying can be overestimated by tired and worried parents," Landgren said. "If the baby cries more than three hours a day, a cow's milk-free diet should be tested, as many infants with colic benefit from that."

For those infants who are still crying excessively, minimal acupuncture seems to be a safe and effective treatment, Landgren said.

"Infantile colic heals spontaneously, but causes suffering in the infant and stress in the family while it lasts," Landgren said. "Acupuncture shortens this stressful period."