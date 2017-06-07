Higher Birth Defect Risk if Mom is Obese

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women who are overweight or obese when they become pregnant face an elevated risk of having a baby with a major birth defect, new Swedish research warns.

And the greater the excess pounds, the higher the apparent risk, the study authors said.

The risk that a newborn will be found to have a major birth defect during the first year of life "progressively increases with a mother's overweight and degree of obesity," said lead investigator Dr. Martina Persson. She's a senior research fellow with the clinical epidemiology unit at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

The research team concluded that while it's impossible to prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship, it does appear that there is an ever-increasing association between birth defect risk and rising maternal weight.

But Persson added that the absolute risk for obesity-related birth defects is small.

"One must bear in mind that even though relative risks of malformations are significantly higher in offspring of obese mothers, the absolute number of affected children is low," she explained.

The Swedish team noted that the link between maternal obesity and birth defect risk is already well-established. What hasn't been as clear is whether or not greater weight leads to more birth defects, according to Persson.

What is clear, however, is that "the incidence of obesity is increasing, and obesity is a major public health problem in many countries," Persson said.

She pointed out that as of 2014, roughly 13 percent of Swedish women were obese when they became pregnant. In 1992, that number was just 6 percent.

In the United States, (as of 2010) more than two in three American adults were either overweight or obese. More than one-third of American women are obese, according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The current study looked at data obtained from the Swedish medical birth register. The researchers included roughly 1.2 million Swedish women who gave birth between 2001 and 2014.

The risk for a birth defect was found to be higher among boys than girls (4.1 percent versus 2.8 percent). But overall, roughly 3.5 percent of the children were found to have a major birth defect involving the heart, genital organs, limbs, urinary system, digestive tract, or nervous system.