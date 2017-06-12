Could You Raise a 'No-Diaper' Baby?

By Maureen Salamon

WEDNESDAY, June 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?

Faced with just that dilemma, two married Los Angeles doctors turned to a diaper-free approach with their third child, using an apparently ages-old method known as "elimination communication," or EC.

EC definitely isn't for everyone, and probably wouldn't work well in a daycare setting, Drs. Jeffrey Bender and Rosemary She acknowledged.

But for those interested, the couple said getting babies to cooperate with EC is surprisingly straightforward.

The practice relies on gauging a baby's natural timing and cues -- such as facial gestures -- to recognize when they need to urinate or defecate and holding them over a toilet at those times.

In addition to environmental benefits, the uncommon approach can also reduce health problems in infants such as diaper rash, urinary tract infections and even dangerous methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections, Bender and She said.

"It's funny that we think of it as modern and new, where it's probably a very old and ancient practice and what people did before there were diapers and still do across the world where they don't have the luxury of disposable diapers," said She, a pathologist and medical microbiologist at Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

"I wanted to share our story in hopes other people would be interested in it as well, and maybe spark some research," said Bender, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

He noted that their daughter -- now 5 -- learned the ropes of EC within a couple months of birth, with only a few "accidents."

Disposable diapers may take more than 500 years to degrade. And it's estimated that more than 27 billion disposable diapers are used in the United States each year, according to the study.

Bender and She were among the majority of American parents who used disposable diapers with their two sons.

But after reading about EC, they decided to change their approach with their third child. During her first weeks of life, they clad her in cloth diapers but regularly attempted "toilet time" after each feed and nap.