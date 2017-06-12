By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Despite years of public health campaigns, many American parents are still putting their babies to sleep in an unsafe position, a new study finds.

The study found that just half of mothers surveyed said they always put their babies to sleep on their backs.

Experts called the findings "frustrating," since back-sleeping has long been promoted as a key way to cut the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

In 1994, the U.S. government launched the "Back to Sleep" campaign to encourage parents to put their babies to sleep lying face-up. That came after research identified tummy-sleeping as a major risk factor for SIDS.

Researchers believe SIDS is related to problems in the brain regions that control breathing and arousal from sleep.

There is no way to tell which infants are vulnerable -- so back-sleeping is the safest position for all babies in the first year of life, explained Dr. Michael Goodstein, a neonatologist at York Hospital in York, Pa.

In fact, he said, the U.S. SIDS rate fell by over 50 percent in the decade after "Back to Sleep" began.

"It was one of the most successful public health campaigns of the late 20th century," Goodstein said.

Yet, it has long been known that some parents still favor tummy-sleeping. There is even evidence that rates of back-sleeping are declining among black families, according to Goodstein.

So he said he was not surprised by the new findings. "But they are depressing," he added. "And frustrating. Supine [back] sleeping is simple, and it works."

Goodstein cowrote an editorial published with the study in the Aug. 21 issue of Pediatrics online.

The findings come from a nationally representative survey of 3,300 U.S. mothers with babies between the ages of 2 and 6 months.

Overall, 77 percent said they "usually" put their babies on their backs to sleep. But only 49 percent said they always did.

That's concerning because the "always" is important, according to the researchers: Tummy-sleeping may be even riskier for babies who are not used to it.