USDA Rolls Back Obama-Era School Lunch Rules

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The Trump administration announced on Monday that it will ease the requirements for healthy school lunch programs spearheaded by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said his department wants to provide school systems with more flexibility in "nutrition requirements for school meal programs in order to make food choices both healthful and appealing to students."

Specifically, the changes on the way regard whole grains, salt and milk.

For example, under the revised rules, schools will be allowed to opt out of providing whole grains in meals through 2018.

And meals might get saltier, too: Based on Obama-era guidelines, through 2020, schools were targeted at roughly 1,000 milligrams of salt per school meal (for reference, there's about 2,300 milligrams of sodium in a teaspoon of salt).

Under the new USDA rules, schools would have the flexibility to raise salt-per-meal intake to somewhat higher levels.

As for milk, 1 percent chocolate milk is now back on the menu at school breakfasts and lunches, the USDA said.

According to an agency news release, Perdue called the changes "the result of years of feedback from students, schools and food service experts about the challenges they are facing in meeting the final regulations for school meals."

He cited anecdotal accounts from schools, where fruits and vegetables wound up in the trash or kids refused to eat whole grains and other healthy food choices.

"If kids aren't eating the food, and it's ending up in the trash, they aren't getting any nutrition -- thus undermining the intent of the program," Perdue said.

"A perfect example is in the south, where the schools want to serve grits. But the whole grain variety has little black flakes in it, and the kids won't eat it," Perdue said. "The school is compliant with the whole grain requirements, but no one is eating the grits. That doesn't make any sense."

But health experts aren't applauding the USDA moves. One saw the changes as a step backward for a school meals program that's been a success.