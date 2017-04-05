Teen Suicide Thoughts Double in a Decade

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A controversial new Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why," has renewed public focus on the tragedy of teen suicide -- and a new study suggests its release is timely.

The report finds that the number of American kids admitted to children's hospitals for suicidal thoughts or self-harm more than doubled during the last decade.

Diagnoses of suicidal thoughts or attempted self-harm increased from 0.67 percent of all kids treated in 2008 to 1.79 percent in 2015, according to data from 32 children's hospitals across the United States.

Suicidal thoughts or attempts among kids appear to fluctuate with the school calendar, reaching their lowest levels during the summer and spiking in the fall and spring, said lead researcher Dr. Gregory Plemmons. He is an associate professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tenn.

"Clearly, school can be a driver" for teen suicide, Plemmons said, although he added that the reasons behind this association are unclear.

"You can't point your finger at any one thing," Plemmons said. "For some kids, academic performance and stress is being reported as a trigger. For other kids, it may be cyberbullying through social media and other things that aren't as common in the summer as during the school year."

Psychologists and educators have been concerned that "13 Reasons Why," adapted from a best-selling young adult novel, is glamorizing suicide. As a result, Netflix announced Monday that it is adding viewer warnings to the show's opening, to deter copycat behavior.

The series centers on the suicide of a teenage girl who leaves behind 13 cassette tapes, each addressed to a person who she claims played a role in the decision to end her own life.

Teen suicide "has been in the media" with the new series, which "a lot of teenagers have been watching," Plemmons said.

"You want to increase awareness," he said. "We don't want to minimize the very real issues that teenagers are struggling with, with depression and suicide. We certainly don't want to glamorize suicide, but the more we can reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and depression, hopefully the better prevention will be."