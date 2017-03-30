Set Goals for Better Sleep

As kids get a little older, bedtime can get a lot less demanding for parents. Gone are the days when every night was a saga of stories, songs, and frantic hunts for a favorite toy. Now your kids just want to be left alone and fall asleep cradling their smartphones.

But that shift can have a serious downside: Your kids may not be getting the good sleep they need. That affects just about everything else they’ll do during the day, like the food they choose to eat or deciding whether or not to exercise.

“Even older children need structure around bedtime,” says psychologist Roberta Golinkoff, PhD. “Kids that don’t have it are at a real disadvantage.”

Make an effort to get your family back on track by setting goals for better rest.

Goal 1: A Better Bedtime Routine

“All kids thrive on a routine,” says Natalie Muth, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “If they have a regular bedtime, it’s easier for them to fall asleep and sleep through the night.”

No matter how old your kids are, you can start putting one in place:

Have a clear bedtime. The exact hour depends on your kids and their schedule. But keep in mind that the school-age kids need 9 to 12 hours of sleep and teens need 8 to 10.

Stick to it. Your kids might resist at first. But if you hold firm, they’ll stop the pleading and nightly negotiations for “just 5 more minutes!”

Start some good pre-bedtime rituals. Aim for about an hour of quiet time for everyone before bed, Golinkoff says. That doesn’t mean 60 minutes of computer games. Help your kids find calm ways to relax, like reading or drawing.

Goal 2: Less Screen Time

Experts say that screen time -- on phones, tablets, computers, and TVs -- is a serious barrier to getting a good night’s sleep.

“I see parents who come in worried about their kids being tired, wondering if they have anemia,” Muth says. “And then I talk to the kid and, nope, they’re just up late in bed texting on their phones.”