Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Parkinson's Disease Health Center

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    New Parkinson's Drug May Aid Movement Difficulties

    Opicapone, added to standard treatment, appears safe and well-tolerated, researchers say

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    By Alan Mozes

    HealthDay Reporter

    TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that people with Parkinson's disease may achieve better and more reliable motor control by taking an experimental drug called opicapone alongside the standard medication levodopa.

    A study of several hundred Parkinson's patients found that the drug -- opicapone -- boosts levodopa's ability to control the motor difficulties associated with Parkinson's, said study co-author Dr. Patricio Soares-da-Silva.

    These motor problems include tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement.

    Opicapone (Ongentys) appears to be an improvement over current treatment options, said Soares-da-Silva. He is director of research and development for the drug's maker, Bial-Portela & Ca. SA, in Portugal.

    There's no known cure for Parkinson's, a progressive neuro-degenerative disease. Nor is there any treatment that effectively slows or stops disease progression, according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The foundation was established to find a cure for Parkinson's.

    However, certain medications -- like levodopa -- can help control the movement problems.

    The tremors and other motor difficulties arise because of insufficient dopamine -- a chemical messenger, or neurotransmitter. Levodopa (Sinemet) is a central nervous system medication. In the body, the brain converts it into dopamine.

    Levodopa, a pill, remains the most important first-line drug for the management of Parkinson's, according to the National Parkinson Foundation.

    But levodopa is tough to take. Because it can cause severe nausea, it must be taken with the drug carbidopa. Carbidopa (Lodosyn) prevents nausea and enhances levodopa's potency.

    Also, as Parkinson's progresses, long-term levodopa patients often experience a wearing-off effect known as dyskinesia, which is characterized by frequent involuntary movement.

    Two drugs known as COMT inhibitors are used to combat this effect, but both have serious downsides. One raises the risk for liver failure, while the other only boosts levodopa effectiveness moderately, still leaving patients with a frustrating roller coaster of treatment reliability, the researchers said.

    The new study set out to explore a possible new option, opicapone. It, too, inhibits the COMT enzyme.

    To test it, the researchers recruited 427 Parkinson's patients (average age 63) from 71 health care facilities across 12 countries.

    1 | 2
    Next Page >

    Today on WebMD

    Parkinsons disease illustration
    What Is Parkinson's Disease?
    Causes, symptoms, and treatments.
    hands on walker
    5 Stages of Parkinson's
    How does the disease progress?
     
    man with serious expression
    Parkinson's FAQ
    8 common questions and answers.
    intelligence quotient illustration
    Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's
    What are the advantages of DBS?
     
    Parkinsons Disease Medications
    Article
    Parkinson's Medications
    Questions Doctor Parkinsons
    Article
    Parkinson's: 10 Qs for Your Doctor
     
    Eating Right
    Article
    Eating Right With Parkinson's Disease
    Parkinsons Exercise
    Article
    Exercise Tips for Parkinson's Patients
     
    daughter consoling depressed mother
    Article
    Parkinson's Disease & Depression
    senior man's hands
    Article
    5 Stages of Parkinson's Disease
     
    Parkinsons Daily
    Article
    Energy Boosters for Parkinson's Patients
    Acupunture
    Article
    Can Acupuncture Ease Parkinson's?
     