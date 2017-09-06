Coffee Doesn't Help Parkinson's Motor Disorders

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Regular cups of coffee will not ease tremors and movement problems caused by Parkinson's disease, despite prior evidence that caffeine might help, a new clinical trial reports.

Earlier short-term results from the same trial had shown caffeine improved the motor function of a small group of Parkinson patients, researchers said.

But long-term results from the trial now show that patients received no benefit from caffeine by six to 18 months after starting therapy, said lead researcher Dr. Ronald Postuma, an associate professor of neurology at McGill University Health Center in Montreal.

"Caffeine made no difference to Parkinson's," Postuma said. "You can't use it as a medication for Parkinson's."

The findings will be disappointing for many Parkinson's patients who turned to coffee to help their symptoms.

The first results from the caffeine trial made a big splash in the media, despite the fact they reported the effects after only six weeks, Postuma said. They were published in the journal Neurology in 2012.

"The news media picked it up, and all of a sudden I've got all of my patients drinking coffee, which I never intended," Postuma said. "We always have to verify things."

Parkinson's disease is a progressive brain disorder that occurs when a person's brain slowly stops producing the neurotransmitter dopamine. As dopamine diminishes in the brain, the person has less and less ability to regulate body movements and emotions, according to the National Parkinson Foundation.

Some pharmaceutical companies have been investigating ways to treat movement problems in Parkinson's through the use of drugs that block adenosine, a neurotransmitter that inhibits muscle movement, Postuma said.

That led Postuma and his colleagues to investigate whether these motor symptoms could be treated using one of the cheapest adenosine blockers available -- caffeine.

"We were interested to see if these people are just marketing expensive caffeine, and you could get the same job done for treating Parkinson's if you just used caffeine," Postuma said.

For the study, the researchers recruited 121 people who'd been living with Parkinson's disease for an average of four years.