New Prostate Screening Guidelines Stress Choice

TUESDAY, April 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- In a significant shift, a key health advisory panel plans to soften its recommendation against prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening for detecting prostate cancer.

In 2012, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that men no longer get their PSA tested. That recommendation was based on evidence that PSA screening resulted in overdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment that could leave men impotent and incontinent.

Now, after reviewing follow-up evidence, the task force is recommending that men aged 55 to 69 have a discussion with their doctor about the pros and cons of PSA screening. For men aged 70 and older, the recommendation for no PSA screening remains in place.

"There is probably a small benefit overall to screening," said task force chair Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo. She is a chair in medicine and a professor of medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.

"But the right decision is not a one-size-fits-all decision. The right decision isn't screening all men, it's making all men aware of the benefits and harms, and then allowing each man to make the best decision for himself," Bibbins-Domingo explained.

The draft recommendation was published on the task force's website on April 11, and it is open to public comment until May 8. After the comment period ends, the task force will consider the input and come up with its final recommendation in the following months.

The recommendation applies to men who have not been diagnosed with prostate cancer and have no signs or symptoms of the disease, Bibbins-Domingo said.

In addition, the recommendation is for men at average risk and those at increased risk for prostate cancer, such as black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer. Men at increased risk for prostate cancer should take that into consideration when making the decision to be screened for PSA levels, she said.

One specialist views the new recommendation as a correction of an error the task force made in 2012.

"It's a step forward," said Dr. Anthony D'Amico, a professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School.