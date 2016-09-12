Prostate Cancer Screening: Earlier for Black Men?

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- With black men at higher risk of developing -- and dying from -- prostate cancer, some researchers believe these men merit their own race-based screening guidelines.

It's known that incidence of prostate cancer is 60 percent higher among black men in the United States than among white men, said Ruth Etzioni, senior author of a new study.

Moreover, their death rate from prostate cancer is more than twice as high, said Etzioni, who's with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's division of public health sciences, in Seattle.

The new study finds that prostate cancers in black men also tend to progress faster than in whites.

Because of this, Etzioni and her colleagues believe black men should start discussing prostate cancer screening with their doctor in their 40s, rather than waiting until their 50s, which is what most guidelines recommend.

"Screening recommendations for the general population are likely not optimal for black men," she said. "Black men may need to consider beginning screening earlier and possibly screening more frequently."

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer diagnosis in U.S. men, and the second leading cause of cancer death for them, according to background notes with the study.

Screening is controversial because it sometimes leads to unneeded treatment. But among men at high risk, screening is a matter of when, not if, the new study suggests.

"There is a need for clinical guidelines around prostate cancer screening that are specific to black men," Etzioni said.

Screening usually consists of a blood test to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and a digital rectal exam to check the prostate gland for enlargement or other abnormalities. PSA levels above 4.0 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood are considered high, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

Recently the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposed new recommendations for prostate cancer screening. Instead of recommending no screening, it now says men in their 50s should start a discussion with their doctor about the risks and benefits of screening.