'Observation' Best for Low-Risk Prostate Cancer

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Men with early stage prostate cancer who have surgery to remove their tumor do not live longer than those who receive no treatment at all, a long-running clinical trial has concluded.

At the same time, nearly one in three men who had the surgery wound up with long-term complications, such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, said lead researcher Dr. Timothy Wilt. He is a clinical investigator with the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

Based on these findings, cancer experts should revise clinical guidelines so most men with low-risk prostate cancer receive no treatment, Wilt said.

Instead, doctors should simply track the progress of their patient's slow-growing cancer by asking about signs and symptoms of disease progression.

"Our results demonstrate that for the large majority of men with localized prostate cancer, selecting observation for their treatment choice can help them live a similar length of life, avoid death from prostate cancer and prevent harms from surgical treatment," Wilt said.

About 70 percent of men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer are in the early stages of the disease, with nonaggressive tumors that have not spread beyond the prostate gland, according to a statement from study co-author Dr. Gerald Andriole, director of urologic surgery for the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"These patients have an excellent prognosis without surgery," Andriole said. "This study confirms that aggressive treatment usually is not necessary."

This clinical trial first began in 1994, around the time that a new blood test called the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) revolutionized detection of prostate cancer, the researchers explained in background notes.

In fact, this was the first randomized trial comparing surgery against no treatment since PSA testing became common, Wilt said.

The PSA blood test allowed doctors to detect prostate cancers that otherwise would have gone unnoticed throughout a man's life, said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society.

Prior to the PSA test, it was widely known that nearly every man who made it to 90 would have prostate cancer, Lichtenfeld said. However, the cancer would only be found during autopsy, having never had any effect on his health.