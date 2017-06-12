Early Prostate Cancer Treatment Carries Heart Risk

By Mary Elizabeth Dallas

FRIDAY, Aug. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Because testosterone can help prostate tumors grow, men with prostate cancer are often given hormone-suppressing treatment.

But new research suggests that delivering the treatment in prostate cancer's early stages may, in turn, hike a man's odds for another illness -- heart failure.

The treatment in question is known as androgen-deprivation therapy.

The take-home message from the new study is that "patients with localized prostate cancer should be followed to minimize the health effects of androgen-deprivation therapy on the cardiovascular system," said study author Reina Haque. She's a researcher with the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation.

Haque's advice? "Patients should consider [heart-healthy] lifestyle changes, and physicians should actively monitor the patient's health for early signs of heart disease," she said in a Kaiser Permanente news release.

A prostate cancer expert who reviewed the study agreed.

"This new data is important in deciding what treatment should be undertaken, if any, for early stage disease," said Dr. Elizabeth Kavaler, a urology specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital, in New York City.

Haque's research team noted that, in recent years, there's been an expansion in use of hormone-suppressing treatment for prostate cancer. The treatment was previously restricted to advanced prostate tumors, but now it's being given to a growing number of men with early stage prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body.

However, the safety and effectiveness of androgen-deprivation therapy for these men hasn't been investigated, the study authors said.

In the new study, Haque and colleagues assessed outcomes for more than 7,600 men with early stage prostate cancer. The investigators tracked the men for up to 12 years, starting when they were diagnosed between 1998 and 2008. The researchers factored in certain heart risk factors -- things such as overweight/obesity, history of smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure or if they required heart medications.

Initially, the men in the study were not undergoing any form of treatment but were being closely watched by their doctor to monitor the progression of their disease. But nearly 30 percent of the men did go on to receive androgen-deprivation therapy, the researchers said. Many of these men were younger than 60.