New Research Finds Value in PSA Testing

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Despite ongoing debate over the value of prostate cancer screening, a new review says it can indeed reduce a man's risk of dying from the disease.

Early tumor detection using the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test lowers a man's risk of prostate cancer death by 25 percent to 32 percent, the new analysis of two major trials of PSA testing found.

"The amount of early diagnosis was very strongly correlated with the reduced risk of prostate cancer death," said senior researcher Ruth Etzioni, a biostatistician with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

However, there's still a good chance that many men will wind up treated for prostate cancer that would not have killed them, Etzioni said.

"There are definitely harms and, on average, in a population probably five times as many men will be overtreated as will be saved," Etzioni said.

Because of this, Etzioni believes the decision about PSA screening will continue to be an individual choice for each man, after consulting with his doctor.

"It's still going to require a discussion between a person and their doc, because of the overtreatment problem," Etzioni said.

Prostate cancer surgery can lead to impotence and incontinence, drastically affecting a man's quality of life. At the same time, most prostate tumors are slow-growing, and most men with prostate cancer wind up dying of heart disease or some other cause.

Because of this, debate has raged for years among health care experts about whether men should be screened for prostate cancer at all.

Until about 2008, many doctors and medical societies encouraged yearly screening for men aged 50 and older using the PSA test, which examines blood for a protein produced by cells of the prostate gland, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute. Elevated PSA levels often occur in men with prostate cancer.

Even though no clinical trials had been conducted, the PSA test "became adopted very rapidly because of the feeling that early detection should be beneficial to reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer," Etzioni said.