Could a Germ Link Gum Disease and RA?

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- A specific germ may help explain the long-noticed connection between gum disease and rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests.

The discovery might also point to the potential origins of the painful joint illness.

"If we're right, this will totally change the view of rheumatoid arthritis and treatment of patients," said study co-author Dr. Felipe Andrade.

But, Andrade, an associate professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, cautioned that this is "an early finding that needs confirmation by others."

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic form of arthritis linked to an overactive immune system. It can affect a variety of body systems, not just the joints. The disease affects roughly 1.5 million U.S. adults, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more than a century, scientists have noticed that people with this inflammatory disease are more likely than others to suffer from gum disease, Andrade noted.

Researchers began to suspect a common factor was triggering both diseases.

In recent years, investigators have found signs that rheumatoid arthritis patients with fewer teeth -- possibly as a result of gum disease -- have more severe cases. Researchers have also reported that people with gum disease are twice as likely to have rheumatoid arthritis, the study authors said.

But the explanation for the connection wasn't clear.

"For some time, people thought that people with arthritis didn't have good mobility with their hands and they didn't clean their teeth well," Andrade said.

More modern theories have focused on whether bacteria contributes to both diseases, he added. But it hasn't been clear how that might work.

For the new study, Andrade's team examined almost 200 samples from the gums of people with rheumatoid arthritis. The researchers looked for evidence of a type of bacteria, called A. actinomycetemcomitans, that's linked to gum disease.

Signs of infection were detected in almost half of the rheumatoid arthritis patients compared to just 11 percent of another group of people without gum disease or rheumatoid arthritis.