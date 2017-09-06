Recall: Birth Control Pills

June 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- One lot of Mibelas 24 Fe birth control pills has been recalled due to a packaging error that could put users at risk of unintended pregnancy, manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says.

The recall is for lot L600518, Exp 05/18 of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg), the Baltimore-based company said.

In this lot, the blister is rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. The first four days of therapy would have four non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets, putting the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.

Consumers with the recalled lot should notify their physician and return the product to the pharmacy or place of purchase. For more information, contact the company at 1-800-399-2561.