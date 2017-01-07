Some Pharmacies Deny Teens 'Morning After' Pill

By Gia Miller

FRIDAY, June 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted age restrictions on the use of the "morning after" pill, new research suggests that many teens may still have a tough time trying to get the emergency contraception.

In the study, researchers posing as teenagers were often told erroneously by pharmacies that they needed a prescription for the over-the-counter pill or they were denied it altogether because of their age.

"In 2013, the FDA lifted the age restrictions for emergency contraception, and a lot of people thought, 'Great, we won, it's over, and now it's available and acceptable to anyone without any identification,' " said study author Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine.

"But knowing a little about what happens to my patients, and understanding that just because there were a lot changes it doesn't mean that implementation is universal, I was really interested in trying to figure out if anything had changed once those restrictions had been removed," she added.

So Wilkinson, who performed a similar study in 2012, before the removal of age limits, decided to do a follow-up study.

Two female research assistants posed as 17-year-olds, calling 993 pharmacies in select cities and asked for the contraception that day, just as in the previous study.

The results were similar, with same-day availability of the emergency contraception hitting 83 percent, versus 81 percent in 2012. However, 8.3 percent of these pharmacies denied access to emergency contraception due to the caller's age.

And when the callers asked about general dispensing information, 48 percent of pharmacies incorrectly told the callers that emergency contraception was not available without a prescription to anyone.

The researchers found that the denial of access to nonprescription emergency contraception was more common in low-income neighborhoods, another fact that has not changed since the 2012 study.

Dr. Tomer Singer, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, was disappointed that pharmacists are still restricting teen access to emergency contraception.